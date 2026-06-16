Brooks Koepka says he plans to play U.S. Open

Open Extended Reactions

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka plans to play in this week's U.S. Open after pulling out of last week's RBC Canadian Open because of a hand injury.

In a text message to Golfweek on Monday night, Koepka said he hoped to get some work done Tuesday at Shinnecock Hills, depending on how he feels. He is scheduled to talk to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

When Golfweek asked the two-time U.S. Open winner if withdrawing from this week's tournament was a possibility, he wrote: "I'm gonna go this week."

According to the report, Koepka experienced weakness and numbness in the pinky and ring fingers on his left hand Friday night, which made it difficult for him to grip a club. The issue flared up again during his warmup on Saturday.

Koepka withdrew from the RBC Canadian Open before the final round.

"I don't know what it is," Koepka told reporters after Saturday's third round. "I'm struggling to grip the club with my ring finger and pinkie finger, so can't grip it. So the club is kind of just, my fingers would come loose. It was kind of numb. I don't know what the deal was, but hopefully we'll figure it out."

Koepka told Golfweek that he had scans of the vertebrae in his neck in Canada on Sunday and again in New York on Monday. Koepka said the images didn't reveal any problems in his neck. He herniated his C5 and C6 vertebrae in 2021.

Koepka told Golfweek that doctors told him the weakness in his hand might be caused by a flareup of the ulnar nerve or thoracic outlet syndrome, which is a group of disorders that happen due to compression of nerves or blood vessels in your lower neck and upper chest, according to ClevelandClinic.org.

Koepka, 36, captured the second of back-to-back U.S. Open titles the last time the tournament was played at Shinnecock Hills in 2018. He posted a 68 in the final round to finish with a 72-hole total of 1-over, which was one stroke better than Tommy Fleetwood.

Since returning to the PGA Tour from the LIV Golf League on Jan. 12, Koepka has six top-25 finishes in 12 starts.