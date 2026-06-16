Rory McIlroy concerned about PGA Tour's proposed 2-track model

Open Extended Reactions

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Five-time major winner Rory McIlroy expressed concern Tuesday that the "Track Two" events that the PGA Tour is attempting to create in its updated format and schedule under new CEO Brian Rolapp will become "glorified Korn Ferry events."

"I just think there's going to be certain events that might lose their stature if a sponsor doesn't pony up $30 million, so that's the tough thing," McIlroy said Tuesday, ahead of this week's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. "An event like last week, the Canadian Open, potentially going to one of these Track Twos ... I don't think the Canadian Open should be one of those."

At the Memorial Tournament earlier this month, Rolapp said that details of the two-track model -- which would resemble a promotion-relegation system -- are still being discussed with the Future Competition Committee and Player Advisory Council, but that there is momentum to announce changes later this summer.

"There's all sorts of questions. It looks like it's more '28 just because of the complexity of not only the competitive model, but also the commercial things you need to do to actually put a new competitive model in place," Rolapp said. "So I feel good where we are, but I also had expectations that it wasn't going to be easy."

Rory McIlroy is worried about proposed changes to the PGA Tour schedule involving a two-track promotion-relegation system. Said McIlroy: "The old ways of the PGA Tour weren't actually that bad." Christian Petersen/Getty Images