R&A, USGA, tours plan golf ball rollback amid distance concerns

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SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The proposed golf ball rollback spearheaded by the United States Golf Association and R&A will now take place as a single-date implementation in January 2030, the two governing bodies announced in a first-ever joint statement about the issue with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour on Wednesday.

"Through a series of formal feedback processes and numerous individual stakeholder meetings, the governing bodies agreed on an across-the-game change in how golf balls are tested via the Overall Distance Standard (ODS)," the joint news release read.

In March, the USGA announced it might not implement a new Overall Distance Standard, which would reduce elite driving distances by 15 yards, until 2030. The USGA and R&A had previously stated the new testing rules would apply to elite players in 2028 before affecting all golfers in 2030.

Now, the governing bodies, along with PGA Tour leadership, DP World Tour leadership and the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council, had "constructive discussions" that yielded three outcomes.

The first is an agreement among the governing bodies -- including a first formal acknowledgement by the PGA Tour and DP World Tour -- that golf faces a distance issue. The second is that the USGA and R&A are recognizing that both tours have a concern that the updated ODS testing may not achieve the desired result.

At the PGA Championship in May, Cameron Young confirmed that he had been playing a ball that conformed to the rollback changes without seeing any significant loss in distance.

"Obviously, there is no conforming list," Young said. "I wasn't aware that it would have [conformed]. I suppose I read something that said it passed that test, but I wasn't aware of that until very recently. So, at no point was that a consideration. It was just really me trying to optimize my golf, and it's the ball that seems to work the best for me."

Third, all governing bodies are now open to "reconsider alternative approaches that may more materially impact the pace of future distance increases, while minimizing disruption to the overall golf market."

"The governing bodies will work closely with key stakeholders -- including the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and their respective members -- to review, test and implement options that have a meaningful impact on distance at the elite level," the news release said. "These efforts will ensure the elite game does not become too one-dimensional while continuing to emphasize the importance of shotmaking."

Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley and former Masters champions Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson said in April that they support the governing bodies' efforts to reduce elite driving distance, which they say are needed to protect golf's integrity.

"My feeling on this subject is [that] failure's not an option," Ridley said at this year's Masters. "I think we need to continue to work together to come to some agreement. Tough issues like this require compromise, and I think there has been some compromise to date."

Augusta National and the PGA of America were both not part of Wednesday's joint statement.