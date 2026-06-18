Jason Day suffers back injury, withdraws from U.S. Open

Open Extended Reactions

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Jason Day withdrew from Thursday's opening round of the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club with a back injury.

The two-time U.S. Open runner-up was 7 over after 10 holes. He left the course in a golf cart with his caddie, Luke Reardon.

Day, 38, seemed to grimace and struggle to turn during a practice swing on the 10th hole, his first hole of the day. He was 7 over on the back nine, including six straight bogeys on Nos. 13 to 18.

Jason Day holds his back on the 14th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. He later left the course of a golf cart, withdrawing from the major. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Day tied for second in his first start this season at The American Express and then for 12th in the Masters. But he made only one start after tying for 65th in the PGA Championship, missing the cut in The Memorial two weeks ago.

The former world No. 1 golfer is currently ranked 47th in the world.