Jing Yan takes Meijer LPGA Classic lead with 66 in 2nd round

Open Extended Reactions

BELMONT, Mich. -- Jing Yan shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Meijer LPGA Classic, the final event before the major KPMG Women's PGA Championship next week at Hazeltine.

Yan had a bogey-free afternoon round to get to 10 under in breezy conditions at Blythefield Country Club. The 30-year-old American is winless on the LPGA Tour.

"I feel like I struck it pretty well the last two rounds," Yan said. "And I putted well, so that kind of adds up to birdies."

Lottie Woad of England and Cassie Porter of Australia were a stroke back. Woad shot 66, and Porter had a 68.

"Definitely challenging," Woad said. "Wasn't as windy as yesterday, but definitely still there. So I think the pins were maybe a little more tricky so just had to play smart to a few of them."

First-round leader Yan Liu of China was 8 under with Minji Kang of South Korea. Liu had a 70, and Kang shot 68.

Two-time winner Brooke Henderson was 5 under, following an opening 73 with a 66. Defending champion Carlota Ciganda was 3 under after a 69.

Second-ranked Jeeno Thitikul missed the cut, shooting 74-70.

University of Oregon star Kiara Romero also dropped out with rounds of 72 and 73. She's the No. 1 amateur in the world and was the low amateur at the U.S. Women's Open, where she tied for sixth.