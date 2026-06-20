Jing Yan bogey-free again, keeps 1-shot lead at LPGA Classic

Open Extended Reactions

BELMONT, Mich. -- Jing Yan shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to maintain a one-shot lead in the wind-swept Meijer LPGA Classic, the final event before the major KPMG Women's PGA Championship next week at Hazeltine.

Yan birdied the par-5 18th to cap her second straight bogey-free round at Blythefield Country Club. Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 30-year-old American had a 14-under 202 total.

"I just tried to enjoy it," Yan said. "I knew I was going to be a little bit nervous not having really been in this position before, but I have been kind of in the later tee times and there have been times where I haven't handled it very well. So, just trying to figure out what really works for me."

Lottie Woad of England was second. She also birdied the 18th in a 68.

"I think just trying to get off to a good start," Woad said about the final round. "Try and get back ahead and push early and just keep putting the pressure on is what we're going to try to do."

Cassie Porter of Australia was two shots behind after a 69.

"The back nine the greens started to firm up," Porter said.

In Gee Chun had a 65 to get to 10 under. Wei-Ling Hsu (68) and first-round leader Yan Liu (70) also were 10 under.