Miles Russell surprises dad with U.S. Open caddie swap on 18th hole

Open Extended Reactions

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- Joe Russell did not know what was going on.

As he stood outside the ropes on the 18th hole at Shinnecock Hills, watching his 17-year-old son Miles play the last hole in his first-ever U.S. Open, caddie Ramon Bescansa was suddenly handing him his caddie bib and pulling him inside the ropes.

Before he knew it, Joe was caddying for Miles in the U.S. Open -- on Father's Day, no less.

"It was a surprise," Miles Russell said. "[Former pro golfer Steve Wheatcroft] recommended it to me, at the start of the week when I qualified. And it's like, 'Oh well, I got to make the cut for it to happen, right?'"

As good as it gets.



Miles Russell with the ultimate Father's Day gift for his dad. pic.twitter.com/hEXpoiIZ4a — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

Russell, the No. 1-ranked junior in the world, shot 72-71 during the first two rounds of the tournament and made the cut by two strokes. Playing alongside Jackson Koivun, the top amateur in the world, Russell bounced back from a 3-over 74 in the third round by shooting even par in the final round to finish his first-ever major at 7 over.

"It was a great week," Russell said. "I mean, just to be here is an honor, and it's pretty special to be here. So, to play good golf on Thursday and Friday and make it to the weekend is really cool."

Before the round, Russell and his caddie checked with the USGA to see if they would be allowed to pull in his dad and make the switch on 18. The USGA gave the go ahead and the plan was executed to perfection.

Now, the memory of his first major appearance and first major cut will now always include a par on the 72nd hole with his dad on the bag.

"[Growing up], we would chip for a really long time," Russell said. "We'd go out at night at dark and I'd just sit out there and just shoot for a long time and get all these different shots. And I'd always like to hit flop shots when I was little, and he would always try to get me a little lower.

"It was such a cool moment. This makes it that much more special."

Russell got into the U.S. Open through open qualifying in Florida where he secured a spot in a playoff. His caddie in the qualifier also made headlines, as Russell had his friend and fellow Florida State commit Charlie Woods -- Tiger's son -- on the bag.

"Everything," Russell said of what his dad has meant to his golf career. "He was always there. Without him, I don't know, I probably wouldn't be here."