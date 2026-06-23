Tiger Woods makes first public appearance since DUI arrest

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CROMWELL, Conn. -- Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods made his first public appearance since his arrest in late March when he introduced CEO Brian Rolapp during a news conference Tuesday at TPC River Highlands.

Woods flew to Hartford, Connecticut, this week to attend a board meeting where significant changes to the PGA Tour's future competitive model were approved. He returned to the U.S. a couple of weeks ago after seeking treatment in Switzerland following his arrest on a DUI charge in Jupiter Island, Florida.

Woods, 50, was chairman of the Future Competition Committee, which did much of the groundwork for the changes that will take effect in 2028, including golfers playing in either a Championship Series or Challenger Series and a revamped postseason.

"I think having Tiger involved was a tremendous asset and a privilege," Rolapp said. "His insight into the game as a player but also being around it his whole life, the respect he has earned from fans, from his fellow members, from partners is invaluable. So, his leadership has been tremendous. We're fortunate to have him."

Woods read from a prepared statement before introducing Rolapp and didn't take questions. Woods watched much of the news conference while standing in the room.

Woods returned to the stage at the end of the news conference when Gorder, chairman of the PGA Tour Enterprises and PGA Tour Policy Boards, announced that Rolapp would serve as CEO and commissioner after outgoing commissioner Jay Monahan retires at the end of the year.

"It's great to see him back," Rolapp said. "Tiger's been involved throughout the process, has contributed meaningfully. It's awesome to see him back in great form, so we're really excited about it."

Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI and refusal to submit to a lawful test March 27 after his SUV clipped a trailer being hauled by a truck and rolled on its side.

A Martin County sheriff's deputy found two hydrocodone pills in Woods' left pants pocket, according to the arrest affidavit.

Tiger Woods looks towards PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp during a press conference announcing changes to the Tour's future competitive model on Tuesday at TPC River Highlands. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Woods entered a not guilty plea to the misdemeanor charges.

During his opening comments on Monday, Woods said the future changes to the PGA Tour were never about "any one player or person."

"It was about bringing together different perspectives, having honest, hard conversations, and thinking boldly about what is best for the game that we all love," Woods said. "It has been a privilege to work with all the committee members and especially my fellow player directors. I'm proud of the work we've done and am grateful to everyone who's contributed along the way.

"We have to look forward and beyond today and over the horizon to set up the PGA Tour and our sport for the future generations of players and fans."

Maverick McNealy, another member of the Future Competitions Committee, said having Woods on board helped persuade membership that it's the right direction for the PGA Tour.

"He doesn't move the needle in golf. He is the needle," McNealy said. "Yeah, so having his support, his perspective, his views on how the tour has changed over the last 20 or 30 years gives us young guys a lot of perspective that we don't have, and he's a really smart guy. It's great to see him back and everything's stronger when he's back around."