Rolapp to assume PGA Tour commissioner duties after Monahan exits

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CROMWELL, Conn. -- PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp will assume the dual role of commissioner when outgoing commissioner Jay Monahan steps down at the end of the year, the tour announced Tuesday.

Rolapp, a former NFL executive, was hired as the PGA Tour's CEO in June 2025. He will become the league's fifth commissioner on Jan. 1.

"I am grateful for the trust the boards have placed in me and for the opportunity to serve the PGA Tour and our membership as commissioner," Rolapp said in a statement. "Over the past year, we have made meaningful progress by prioritizing our fans and working collaboratively -- with our players, our partners, our boards and the Future Competition Committee -- to strengthen our foundation and shape what comes next."

The announcement was made Tuesday after Rolapp introduced sweeping changes to the tour's competitive model that will take effect in 2028. Joe Gorder, chairman of the PGA Tour's Policy Board and PGA Tour Enterprises Board, credited Monahan for helping Rolapp in the transition over the past year.

Monahan had served as the tour's commissioner since 2017, when he succeeded Tim Finchem.

"I'll just say this: We all go through transitions in life, and this transition from Jay to Brian has been a textbook transition," Gorder said. "Jay has done an incredible job supporting Brian, providing his wisdom and counsel to Brian, and being there every step of the way. He has sprinted this far and I'm sure he's going to sprint through the tape at the end of the year."

PGA Tour members have credited Rolapp for his transparency as he and others have worked to reshape and improve the tour before it begins new negotiations with current broadcast partners and other media entities.

"The transparency that Brian and the office had and the board had with this whole process has been impeccable," said longtime PGA Tour member Lucas Glover. "That's why I said, not tongue and cheek, [that] if this was a surprise you hadn't been listening as a player."

Glover said the tour revealed details of the potential future model in player meetings that lasted more than an hour.

"He just doesn't tiptoe around," two-time major winner Justin Thomas told ESPN. "He has a vision and knows what he wants to do. He worked with the best sports organization in the NFL for a while, so he knows what works and what doesn't, and I feel like he's helping us do that. He's not going to sugarcoat anything. He just wants to get it done and get it done soon."

Rolapp worked at the NFL for 22 years, most recently as the league's Chief Media and Business Officer, overseeing broadcasting and media rights, sponsorships, NFL Media and advertising.

"Commissioner Monaghan said [Rolapp] has no peer when it comes to media relationships and media knowledge with the commercial side of things," Glover said. "I don't know many of them, but I can't argue that with what I've seen. I've been thoroughly impressed, most of all with his knowledge, but also his energy [and] his transparency. It's a no-brainer vote, in my opinion."