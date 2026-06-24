2026 Travelers Championship: Schedule, how to watch on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour heads to Cromwell, Connecticut, this week for the final signature event of the year, the Travelers Championship. Fresh off winning the 2026 U.S. Open, Wyndham Clark leads a star-studded field into TPC River Highlands.

Clark has won two of his past four starts and finished third at the Memorial. He'll now look to outlast world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Cameron Young, No. 4 Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 5 Russell Henley and defending event champion Keegan Bradley, who has won the Travelers twice in the past three years.

A total of $20 million will be up for grabs at the Travelers Championship, with $3.6 million set aside for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Travelers Championship?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

June 25

8 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

June 26

8 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

June 27

8:30 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

June 28

10:45 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Cameron Young

▪︎ Matt Fitzpatrick

▪︎ Russell Henley

▪︎ Justin Rose

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.