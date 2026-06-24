Biggest takeaways and remaining questions about changes coming to the PGA Tour

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The PGA Tour announced sweeping changes Tuesday that will alter the circuit's competitive model starting in 2028.

From golfers competing on separate circuits with harsh relegation and promotion like European soccer leagues to a revamped postseason with match play, the PGA Tour is reshaping its product under CEO Brian Rolapp.

As uncertainty surrounds the rival LIV Golf League, which lost the financial backing of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and is shopping for more investors, the PGA Tour elected not to stand still and instead to evolve.

"This was never about any competition," Rolapp said. "It was more about how do we compete successfully in a really competitive world where there are a million things for people's time and attention. We're really interested in serving PGA Tour fans, but we're really interested in growing the fanbase and to people who have never experienced the PGA Tour."

Here are some of the biggest takeaways and remaining questions about the changes, which were announced Tuesday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut:

What's your biggest takeaway from this?

Schlabach: One of my biggest takeaways is that it didn't take long for Rolapp to leave his mark on the PGA Tour. The former NFL executive hasn't even been on the job for a full year, but he already has helped push through massive changes that he and others feel will dramatically improve the tour.

It's no wonder the PGA Tour's boards voted to name him the new commissioner once Jay Monahan retires at the end of the year.

The PGA Tour has a rich tradition, going back to Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and others, but it can also be argued that that tradition -- and the status quo -- has hindered its progress.

"I think we look at this more as not dishonoring tradition," Rolapp said. "I think we are leaning more into the tradition, but for the benefit of everybody involved."

Rolapp started with a blank canvas and didn't have a clear vision for what he wanted to do. But with the help of the Future Competition Committee, including 15-time major champion Woods and other advisers such as former Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, Rolapp was able to make sweeping changes and reshape the tour's future.

"We exist in a really competitive sports world," Rolapp said. "Whether you're competing for fans' attention, if you're competing for media dollars, which is the economic lifeblood of every sport in this country, you need to be constantly improving the product. I think we looked around and we saw what we need to do to increase fans' attention and create more value for our partners and felt this was necessary."

Brian Rolapp will take over as PGA Tour commissioner on Jan. 1. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

More than anything, the tour wanted to get back to a true system of meritocracy, where on-course results matter more than popularity.

The Championship Series, which will debut in 2028, is going back to larger fields with 36-hole cuts. There won't be sponsor exemptions, alternate lists or Monday qualifying.

"Golf has an amazing tradition of meritocracy, probably the best sport in the world," Rolapp said. "You earn what you earn and you do it inside the ropes and you're rewarded for it, and our athletes are conditioned that way. I think we got away from that.

"One thing we heard consistently from fans and partners and even members of the PGA Tour: We need to get back to the meritocracy. I think this system delivers on that promise."

Uggetti: It's evident that beyond meritocracy (goodbye sponsor exemptions!), the goal of Rolapp and the boards with this revamped PGA Tour was to prioritize clarity and simplicity. And while we won't truly get a sense for how effective this new two-track system is until it's in place and has a few years of runway, the vision is now clear.

"We are just organized now in a more simple understanding competitively so our fans can understand it, our partners know what they're getting as far as value," Rolapp said. "So we think we've just organized the same tour into a much more interesting and competitive system."

A leaner, sleeker product that includes not just major markets and an inherent yearlong storyline in promotion/relegation but also something every major sport has -- an actual, potentially compelling postseason with the two most tantalizing words in golf: match play. On paper, it sounds ideal.

This vision needs time, but it also needs to produce results quickly, or at the very least impress both in theory and in execution. Yes, this new product is meant to, as much as possible, please every stakeholder involved, but it's safe to say that Rolapp, who dealt with media rights in his previous job at the NFL, knows these changes need to pay dividends ahead of the tour's media rights deal expiring in 2030.

The new-look PGA Tour could be more competitive, more cutthroat and more compelling, and Rolapp & Co.'s goal is that the combination of those things will transform the product. But at the end of the day, with the Strategic Sports Group involved and with a media deal looming, Rolapp knows the result needs to make a good TV product. The question is: What, if anything, will suffer in pursuit of that?

How much work is there left to do on the new PGA Tour model?

Schlabach: PGA Tour policy board chairman Joe Gorder told golfers in a meeting Tuesday morning at TPC River Highlands that the circuit has a foundation for its future changes and now has to finish the build.

"We've got 18 months to figure out the nuance, and there's still a lot," longtime PGA Tour member Lucas Glover said. "We've got a framework, and now we've got to make it really perfect for '28."

Glover noted how the tour kept changing the format for the Tour Championship and never could seem to get it right.

It can't do that again.

"We kept having to change things, kept having to change the points [because there's] not enough volatility or not enough that," Glover said. "Well, we're trying to put the best we can be out there, so let's get it right."

Uggetti: I'm fascinated to see where the sponsors fit into all of this and what the interest is -- not just for the $20 million purse Championship Series events but for the $4 million purse Challenger Series events too.

Rolapp appeared to preach confidence when discussing that specific topic Tuesday, but it remains to be seen exactly how current and prospective sponsors feel about either putting up more money or being associated with a Challenger Series event as opposed to a Championship Series.

"I think the purse levels we announced today, we feel very confident that we are building an economic model that can support those purses. We wouldn't have announced them if we didn't," Rolapp said. "We have not formally been to market on some of these events, but we've had numerous unsolicited inbound indications of interest, financial offers to be part of it that are confirming that we feel pretty good about the economic model."

This dynamic -- how it's handled and how it's executed -- is where Rolapp will earn his stripes not just as CEO but now as the tour's new commissioner too.

Where will the signature events on the Championship Series be played?

Schlabach: The courses and sponsors for five of the 15 signature events that will be part of the Championship Series have yet to be determined. Rolapp said the tour has identified 10 such locations; the eight current signature events are believed to be among them.

Sentry recently signed on to sponsor the tournament at Torrey Pines outside San Diego.

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Rolapp declined to go into details and would say only that the five spots will be filled by "existing events or new markets."

The PGA Tour has openly said it wants to go back to large media markets such as Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

Rolapp wants to open the 2028 season with a bang, so I'd expect the opener to be at an iconic course like Pebble Beach Golf Links or Riviera Country Club in California and in primetime TV on the East Coast.

What can we expect in the postseason?

Schlabach: One of the priorities for the Future Competition Committee was to create a system that clearly identified the seasonlong champion of the PGA Tour. That will happen by playing as many as 24 regular-season events, which will have uniform points distribution, unlike the current model.

"I think it, for lack of a better word, took the tax code out of the standings," Rolapp said. "It made it very clear competitively what members were playing for and made it very clear to fans what they were playing for. [It] will make possible the celebration of the regular-season winner, which as I mentioned, when the dust settles, will be the most impressive accomplishment in the game."

The one thing that seems clear about a season-ending tournament is that it will include match play. There is still much to be worked out, but golf fans were especially vocal about wanting head-to-head play to be part of the finale.

"It was always important to set up a separate competition after that regular-season culmination, where a subset of those best players can compete in a separate but also prestigious competition, bringing back match play," Rolapp said. "That's one thing we heard a lot from fans, from our partners, is how do we embrace match play more, and we thought this separate competition was just a really compelling, great way to do that."

Uggetti: Let's talk about where the postseason could be played. Rolapp was not shy about saying that the goal for this match-play playoff format is to go to "prestigious venues" that "the PGA Tour has never visited before."

The net that is being cast is both wide and narrow depending on your definition of prestigious. Could the tour really convince a Cypress Point or a Pine Valley that there is any upside in hosting a made-for-TV match-play event with some of the top players in the world? Or will it need to lower its expectations and look at less exclusive but equally intriguing courses such as Bandon Dunes or The Lido? Maybe former (public) major venues that have fallen out of rotation like Chambers Bay or TPC Harding Park?

Rolapp was not specific about any venues, and he did say they're not above potentially building championship courses in the future, like TPC Sawgrass, but in the end he's clearly setting his sights high when it comes to what courses the PGA Tour wants to go to.

"I think the goal is to go to prestigious courses that we're not there a lot, that fans will recognize as prestigious," Rolapp said.

Regardless, where these match-play events are played could be just as important as having match play instituted in the first place. Nail the format but fall short on the venue and the product just won't be as compelling. It wouldn't surprise me if the tour's first choice for 2028 on this front is something familiar like Pebble Beach.

What will the new fall schedule look like?

Schlabach: Golfers who don't retain their eligibility in the Championship Series and face potential relegation will be able to compete in a "last chance" series after the regular season ends. The series will include four to six events in the U.S. in the fall.

The yet-to-be-finalized fall schedule will also include opportunities for PGA Tour golfers to play in international events co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour. The PGA Tour has a strategic alliance with the European tour, and they'll work closely together to create additional opportunities that might raise the profile of those tournaments.

Again, Rolapp didn't get into specifics about which tournaments that might include, but a tour source said events such as the BMW Championship, Dunhill Links at St. Andrews and national opens like the Irish Open could be in the mix.

There has been speculation that the RBC Canadian Open could be moved to the fall.

"We've talked a lot to our members about this," Rolapp said. "They clearly want to play outside of the dates that I've outlined here. Different members have different motivations for where they play, when they play, why they play. I think in the fall it's our responsibility to create compelling opportunities for them to do just that.

"We also have a lot of dual members. We have a lot of international members who want to play internationally. We have a lot of golf fans who don't live in this country. I think it's important for us to serve the rest of the world and grow the game."

Uggetti: To some, the bullet point about an international event series -- co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour as part of the fall -- might be a minor one in the midst of all the changes, but I find it significant for a couple of reasons.

Given that Rolapp's main focus has been on turning the new PGA Tour into a largely American golf product with a stateside schedule, this feels like a necessary gesture to maintain the so-called "strategic alliance" between the tour and the DP World Tour. Say what you want about LIV, but it clearly found success in international markets like Australia and South Africa while Rory McIlroy's decision to play events like the Irish Open and Australian Open has also shown how much interest there is in those locations for pro golf.

There have been reports that LIV, as it looks to secure new funding for its league after this season, is hoping to stage national opens as part of the league's new iteration. But even though LIV has had success internationally, the PGA Tour already has a foothold with the national opens that LIV doesn't. The tour has already been part of the Scottish Open, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, and there was an announcement last week that both of those tours have committed to elevating the Australian Open as well.

Where LIV fits into that remains unclear, given the uncertainty surrounding their entire enterprise, but whether stateside players are interested or not, it makes far too much sense for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to work together and elevate national opens beyond just Scotland and Australia.

Plus, even though ratings for these national opens have never moved the needle in America, I don't see how McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth playing Royal County Down or Kingston Heath on a fall weekend -- should they decide to -- wouldn't be must-see TV?