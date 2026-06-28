Haeran Ryu, 10 shots behind after Round 1, wins Women's PGA

Open Extended Reactions

CHASKA, Minn. -- Haeran Ryu recovered from a rough start to secure her first career major title, winning the Women's PGA Championship by two strokes over Ina Yoon on a windy Sunday at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

Ryu shot a 2-under 70 to finish at 13-under 275 and become the sixth South Korean to win the event over the last 12 editions, flashing a big smile as she holed her last putt and friends ran out to douse her in celebration.

Haeran Ryu was all smiles after sinking a putt on No. 18 to seal her first major victory. Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

The 2023 LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year, who was 10 shots back after an opening-round 73 on Thursday, tied the largest 18-hole comeback by a major champion in LPGA Tour history (Carol Mann, 1964 Western Open). She played the final three rounds at 14-under par, six shots better than any other player.

Brooke Henderson and Dewi Weber tied for third at 10 under. Three Americans -- Allisen Corpuz, Auston Kim and Alison Lee -- tied for fifth place, six strokes behind Ryu.

Nelly Korda wrapped up a frustrating weekend on the greens with a 73 to finish in a four-way tie for eighth, failing to become the third woman ever to win the first three majors of the season.

The course was closed for most of the morning while a thunderstorm moved through the Twin Cities metro area, dropping more than an inch of rain and pushing all of the tee times back by 3 1/2 hours while players tried to stay focused and loose. That left the greens extra soft and the air especially gusty, making many of Hazeltine's notoriously long fairways even trickier.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.