Viktor Hovland's birdie putt beats Scottie Scheffler on first playoff hole

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Viktor Hovland sank a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole Monday morning to win the Travelers Championship in a playoff over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Play ended 15 minutes after it began when Scheffler's 4-foot birdie attempt on the first hole of the playoff skittered by the left edge of the cup. It was his fourth runner-up finish of the season.

Hovland, who won for the first time this season, and Scheffler finished Sunday's weather-delayed final round at 21 under at the TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

"It was a little surreal when [the putt] went in, to be honest," Hovland, whose approach shot to 18 landed less than two feet outside of Scheffler's, told Golf Channel. "It's been stressful but yeah, unbelievable, after he hit it so close. I knew I had to bring my best to beat him."

Scheffler made an 8-foot par putt on the 18th hole Sunday to force the sudden-death playoff.