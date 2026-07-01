Rory McIlroy dons green jacket from Masters win at Wimbledon

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Rory McIlroy made an appearance at Wimbledon on Wednesday, and he showed up in style -- repping the green jacket from his April win at the Masters.

The back-to-back Masters winner has had the green jacket he chased for so long in his wardrobe for over a year now, and he's putting it to good use. With the Wimbledon underway at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, plenty of big names are out in London, but few had as eye-catching of an outfit as McIlroy.

The famed Northern Irish golfer paired the green jacket, which has been awarded to the winner of the annual Masters Tournament since 1949, with a matching green tie, white shirt and khaki pants.

The journey to owning the green jacket was a long one for McIlroy, who had been stuck one Masters win away from a career Grand Slam since 2014. He had success at Augusta elude him until 2025, when he finally came out on top in a playoff. He then repeated the feat this spring, winning the 2026 edition of the tournament to go back-to-back.

McIlroy is the sixth golfer to boast a career Grand Slam and the fourth to have won the Masters in consecutive years.