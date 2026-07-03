2026 John Deere Classic: How to watch, PGA schedule on ESPN

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TPC Deere Run will be the setting for this week's PGA Tour event as the field heads to Silvis, Illinois, for the John Deere Classic. Defending champion Brian Campbell defeated Emiliano Grillo in a playoff for the crown last season. Campbell looks to be the first back-to-back winner of the John Deere Classic since Steve Stricker won three in a row from 2009 to 2011.

Jackson Koivun will make his professional debut this week. The Chapel Hill, North Carolina, native capped his collegiate career by leading Auburn to its second NCAA title in three years. Koivun, who finished tied for 23rd at the 2026 U.S. Open, placed 11th along with six others at the John Deere Classic a year ago.

A total purse of $8.8 million will be on the line at TPC Deere Run, including $1.584 million for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the John Deere Classic?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage also is available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

July 2

7:45 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

July 3

7:45 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

July 4

9 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

July 5

8 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Chris Gotterup

▪︎ Ben Griffin

▪︎ Keegan Bradley

▪︎ Rickie Fowler

▪︎ Jordan Spieth

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.