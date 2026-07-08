2026 PGA Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, ESPN schedule

Open Extended Reactions

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, two-time defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy and a host of other notable players on the PGA Tour head across the Atlantic Ocean this week for the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Coming off a win at the John Deere Classic, Chris Gotterup sets his sights on defending his title at The Renaissance Club. The five-time PGA Tour event winner closed with a 4-under 66 to hold off McIlroy and Marco Penge at the 2025 Scottish Open. Gotterup, 26, looks to become the first back-to-back champion in the tournament's history.

A total of $9 million will be up for grabs, including $1.575 million for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Genesis Scottish Open?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch first- and second-round coverage in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round main-feed coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

Thursday

3:30 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

Friday

6:45 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

Saturday

3:45 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

Sunday

6:30 a.m.: Fourth-round coverage begins.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Rory McIlroy

▪︎ Matt Fitzpatrick

▪︎ Chris Gotterup

▪︎ Wyndham Clark

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.