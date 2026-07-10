Who has made the most consecutive cuts in PGA Tour history?

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Tiger Woods was the king of consistency from 1998-2005, making the cut on the PGA Tour 142 consecutive times. The streak was finally snapped at the AT&T Byron Nelson on May 13, 2005.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler seemed to be the most likely candidate to challenge the all-time record, having made 78 consecutive cuts heading into 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. However, Scheffler is headed for his first missed cut since 2022. Matt Fitzpatrick and Hideki Matsuyama are among the golfers with the most active consecutive cuts made on the PGA Tour.

Which golfers have made the most consecutive PGA Tour cuts in history?

Most consecutive PGA Tour cuts made all-time