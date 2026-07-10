Nelly Korda misses cut at Evian Championship; Lottie Woad leads

Open Extended Reactions

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France -- Top-ranked Nelly Korda's bid for a third straight major and fifth overall ended early when she missed the cut after the second round of the Evian Championship on Friday.

As Korda scrapped to stay in the tournament, English golfer Lottie Woad carded a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead from overnight leader Aki Iwai of Japan.

Korda had a poor opening round of 74 on Thursday and, although she improved with 69 on Friday, her 1-over total left her tied for 67th and she missed the cut by one stroke. She last missed a cut at the 2024 Women's PGA Championship.

Korda won the first two majors this season -- the Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women's Open -- but often struggles to find her best form at Evian and has never finished higher than eighth.

Woad's round featured eight birdies and a bogey and put her on 11 under overall at the midway point of the fourth of the five women's majors this year.

"I hit a lot of fairways and greens, which is definitely the key around here. If you get in trouble off the tee, it can be pretty difficult," Woad said. "The driver is clicking, I've been very good off the tee. If you do that you can have a lot of wedges and chances."

Iwai held a two-stroke lead overnight from Frenchwoman Perrine Delacou at the lakeside Evian Resort Golf Club.

Iwai posted 69 to be two shots ahead of countrywoman Mao Saigo and South Korean Haeran Ryu, the Women's PGA Championship winner. They both shot 68 on Friday.