Mardy Fish leads celebrity golf event at Edgewood Tahoe

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SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. -- Former tennis player Mardy Fish moved into position for his third American Century Championship title Saturday, taking a four-point lead in the celebrity tournament.

Fish had a 25-point day under the modified Stableford scoring system to get to 52 with a round left at Edgewood Tahoe.

Defending champion Joe Pavelski was second after a 19-point round. The former hockey player was the first-round leader.

LPGA Tour great Annika Sorenstam was third with 47 points, and NBA star Stephen Curry followed at 41. Curry won in 2023.