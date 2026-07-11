Zach Johnson shoots 63, takes 4-shot lead at Firestone Club

Open Extended Reactions

AKRON, Ohio -- Zach Johnson shot a 7-under 63 on Saturday at rain-softened Firestone Club to take a four-stroke lead in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the fourth of the five major tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions.

"It was for the taking today," Johnson said. "It was wet. It was pretty much point and shoot and stop."

The 50-year-old Johnson has two victories in eight senior starts this season. He skipped the U.S. Senior Open last week to play in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic, where he tied for ninth.

In cloudy conditions with a high of 83 degrees, Johnson played the front nine in 5-under 30 and added two birdies on the second nine. He had a 13-under 197 total after opening with consecutive 67s.

"The front nine was as solid of nine holes as I've played in I couldn't tell you how long," Johnson said.

Defending champion Miguel Angel Jiménez was second after a 62. The 62-year-old Spanish star shot his age for the first time.

"Every time you can shoot your age is great," Jimenez said.

Third-round leader Cameron Percy was third at 7 under after a 70. Darren Clarke (68) and Tag Ridings (68) were 6 under.

Johnson won the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in his first senior start and took the Principal Charity Classic in his native Iowa in his last. He won 12 times on the PGA Tour, highlighted by major victories in the 2007 Masters and 2015 British Open.

"I played 54 good ones, I've got 18 more to go and I've got to play good," Johnson said. "You never know what could happen tomorrow depending on the conditions, wind or lack thereof."

Charles Schwab Cup leader Stewart Cink was tied for sixth at 5 under after a 68. He has four wins in 11 starts this season.

Three-time tournament winner Bernhard Langer -- at age 68 -- shot his age or better for the 45th time, carding a 67. He was tied for 14th at 3 under.

This is the final year for the tournament to be held at Firestone Country Club, ending a relationship with the PGA Tour that dates to the Rubber City Open in 1954.