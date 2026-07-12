Lucas Glover holds on to lead in ISCO Championship by 1 stroke

Open Extended Reactions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Lucas Glover topped the ISCO Championship for the third straight day, shooting a 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Aaron Wise into the final round.

After opened 63-64 without a bogey, the 46-year-old Glover had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys at Hurstbourne Country Club. He had a 15-under 195 total.

"Kind of a slow start, 1 over through six," Glover said. "Just didn't make anything today. I didn't feel like I hit that many bad putts, I just didn't make anything."

Wise birdied the final two holes for a 66.

"I felt pretty solid every part of my game," Wise said. 'I liked what I did with my ball-striking between yesterday's round and today, felt pretty comfortable out there with it."

Stephan Jaeger (65), Steven Fisk (68) and Chan Kim (68) were 13 under. Zac Blair (64) and (65) were 12 under.

Played opposite the Scottish Open, the event is sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the European tour. The winner will get into the PGA Championship but not the Masters next year.

Glover, the only major champion in the field, has six PGA Tour victories, highlighted by the 2009 U.S. Open. He tied for third last week in the John Deere Classic.

"I'm very excited." Glover said. "I love to compete. I love to compete. And everybody's fighting for the same thing. I look forward to it. Struggled on the weekend a little bit last week, so kind of want to right that ship."

Former Auburn star Jackson Koivun had a 66 to get to 9 under. He missed the cut last week in his professional debut.

NCAA champion Preston Stout was 7 under after a 68. The Oklahoma State senior tied for 15th in the John Deere.