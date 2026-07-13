Fisk outlasts Pendrith in ISCO playoff for 2nd PGA Tour title

Open Extended Reactions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Steven Fisk outlasted Taylor Pendrith in the ISCO Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, two-putting for par on the third hole of a playoff.

Fisk closed with a 3-under 67 in cloudy and breezy conditions at Hurstbourne Country Club to match Pendrith at 16-under 264.

Played opposite the Scottish Open, the event was sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the European tour. The 29-year-old Fisk gets into the PGA Championship but not the Masters next year. Last October, he won the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi for his first PGA Tour title.

"Kind of feel like all the work I've been putting in paid off," Fisk said. "It's been a frustrating year trying to back up that first win. I've showed some pretty good signs of some solid golf, but haven't really had that opportunity to win a golf tournament that I've been kind of craving. It was unbelievable to get it done again."

Pendrith finished with a 65. The 35-year-old Canadian was trying to win for the second time on the tour.

"Obviously, it's quite disappointing, but a ton of positives this week," Pendrith said.

On the final trip down the par-4 18th, Fisk made a 3-foot par putt after splitting the fairway and hitting to 28 feet. Pendrith drove into a fairway bunker, left his approach well short and missed a 10-foot par try.

On the first extra hole, Pendrith raced a 9-foot birdie try 4 feet past.

"I've been struggling a lot with the putter this year," Pendrith said. "Couldn't really feel my hands at all on both of those putts."

They scrambled for pars on the second, with Fisk going from bunker to bunker and blasting out to 3 feet.

"In my opinion the playoffs are a little easier, there's less nerves," Fisk said. "You've already locked up a great finish, there's not really a whole lot to lose. You're just going out there trying to win, and it's either going to be you or the other guy. I think that's almost calming in a way."

Canadian Ben Silverman and Aaron Wise were a stroke out the playoff. Silverman closed with a 66, and Wise shot 69.

Lucas Glover, atop the leaderboard after each of the first three rounds, had a 71 to tie for fifth at 14 under with Davis Chatfield (66) and Kristoffer Ventura (66).

"Just too many mistakes," Glover said. "I didn't do anything really well today."

Former Auburn star Jackson Koivun closed with a 67 to tie for 10th at 12 under. He missed the cut last week in his professional debut.