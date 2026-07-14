Justin Rose hopes England beat Argentina in regular time, wants 'reasonable bedtime' before The Open

Open Extended Reactions

Justin Rose is hoping England win their World Cup semifinal against Argentina on Wednesday without the need for extra time so it does not interfere with his preparations for The Open.

Rose, 45, has a 9:36 a.m. start time on Thursday, which means he will have to be on course at Royal Birkdale probably at least two hours before, and so would like to maximize the amount of sleep he gets. The game starts at 3 p.m. ET.

However, Rose will take any successful outcome from Thomas Tuchel's side, even if it does require a late night.

Justin Rose is seeking his first Open Championship win at 45 years old. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

"I was kind of hoping for a later tee time," he said. "I'd take a win on penalties if it happened but obviously we're looking for a short, sharp match and a reasonable bedtime.

"Obviously we're going to be watching, but at the same time I'm going to watch it with an eye on what's important for me as well and not get too high and low and keep my own emotions in check.

"It's probably a futile kind of exercise, isn't it? It's going to be a hard-fought game and it's going to probably be a nail-biter. I can only try though.

"We've got big things as well to do this week, but at the same time, it's a match where if you think that you're not going to watch it, you're probably kidding yourself."

Rose insists there is plenty of time left for him to win the Open Championship as he returns to where it all started for him at Royal Birkdale in 1998.

"The Open Championship for a British player is the pinnacle of the game for sure. It's the one that I would love to win the most, for sure," Rose said, one of a number of Englishmen trying to become the first since Sir Nick Faldo in 1992 to lift the Claret Jug.

"To step through my career and not have a jug at the end of it, I'll always look back at it and go, 'yeah, that's a shame.'

"But I think the Open Championship offers you the longest runway of an opportunity to win one so there's plenty of time left."

Rose missed 21 consecutive cuts after turning professional but his quality endured, peaking with his only major win at Merion in 2013.

Asked whether his career had panned out the way he envisaged, Rose added: "It's almost an impossible answer, but the only way to answer it is would I want to do it again and think I could do better? I'll stick.

"I've had a very good career and 28 years later I'm playing in the Open Championship. If I think about it is still an amazing achievement, just to have the will to keep wanting to be here.

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"I'm very happy with where I'm at. Could I have done more? Could I have won more of what I've already won? Yes. Would I love to be a multiple major champion? Yes. Do I feel I could have pushed towards close to a grand slam? Yes.

"I've had results that nearly put me in that realm so a little bit of luck here and there, I could be sitting here with a very different career.

"But ultimately, if I look at it, I got to world number one, I'm a major champion, Olympic gold medalist, FedExCup winner -- I've kind of achieved pretty much what there is to achieve in the game, albeit once only.