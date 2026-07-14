Rory McIlroy contemplates legacy ahead of The Open: 'I don't really care. I'll be long gone'

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Rory McIlroy has been contemplating his own mortality as preparations to win his second Open Championship took a comically dark turn.

McIlroy, along with Scottie Scheffler, was asked independently whether he ever considered what his or Scheffler's legacy would be and, after briefly considering his own existence, dismissed the suggestion he or Scheffler were motivated by mentions in the history books.

Between them they have won six of the last 19 majors: McIlroy becoming only the sixth man to complete the career grand slam and then defending his Masters title, and his American rival displaying a level of consistency not seen since Tiger Woods.

McIlroy, who retained his Masters title this year, will be looking for another major at The Open at Royal Birkdale. AP Photo/Peter Morrison

"I don't really care. I would like to think that the people that love and care about me think a certain way of me, but I'll be long gone. I'll be dead," McIlroy said.

"I don't think I'll be seeing what people say about me. I'll be six feet under. I don't think I'll be a ghost.

"I think it would be a pretty unfulfilling pursuit if you're just chasing records and results.

"You have to enjoy the journey to get there. I've learned that the hard way at times by chasing results and records too much."

Things took a further odd turn at the end of McIlroy's news conference when the Northern Irishman, whose six majors equals Nick Faldo as the most successful European golfer, was asked whether he thought he not yet been knighted due to reports of tax issues.

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An official nomination was submitted for the New Year's Honours List after his career grand slam but after the omission of his name a report emerged claiming McIlroy had been involved in an investment scheme that was subject to an HMRC probe in 2015.

There was no suggestion the golfer acted improperly but concern around tax affairs was reportedly a factor in David Beckham's lengthy wait for a knighthood until last summer.

"I have no idea," McIlroy said. "If that honour were bestowed on me one day, that would be amazing. I haven't inquired, no."