The Open won't change schedule if England reach World Cup final

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Open Extended Reactions

Organisers of this week's Open currently have no plans to alter Sunday's schedule should England reach the World Cup final.

R&A chiefs are planning for a 6.40 p.m. finish at Royal Birkdale -- should there be no need for a play-off -- and believe that would allow sufficient time before the 8 p.m. kick-off.

However, they say they will make a final decision once the outcome of England's semifinal against Argentina is known.

R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said: "I'm an England football fan, so it would be a great problem to have.

If England make it to the World Cup final, fans at the Open will be hoping there'll be no need for a play-off on Sunday so they can watch the match right from kick-off. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"But I guess also, because I'm an England football fan, we should also wait to see how the semi-final goes before we get too far ahead.

"Of course in the background, we've been doing a lot of thinking about this. Our final putt is currently scheduled for around 6.40pm on Sunday.

"We think that, even if we go to a three-hole play-off, we've got time to complete the championship.

"So at this stage, no plans to alter anything, but we'll maintain that under review and finalise our position after the semifinal."

The Open also confirmed that it will not be showing England vs. Argentina anywhere at Royal Birkdale on Wednesday evening.

Any golf fans wanting to watch England will have to make their own arrangements to watch the semifinal off-site.

Around 300,000 spectators are anticipated at the Merseyside links throughout the week, which includes four practice days as well as the championship, which starts on Thursday.

Incidents at last autumn's Ryder Cup and June's US Open have highlighted concerns over spectator behaviour in golf, prompting the R&A to introduce a new code of conduct.

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Darbon said the organisation is generally "very proud of the way our spectators behave" at the Open but trouble-makers would be ejected.

He said: "We feel it's within our gift, if someone does step over the line, to ask them to leave the venue."

Players are also being made aware of the standards of behaviour expected of them.

Darbon said: "We believe that we have a responsibility to play a leadership role, to ensure that fans watching see appropriate behaviour from the world's best players as they participate in our championship."