Rory McIlroy says he has 'no idea' why he hasn't been knighted

Open Extended Reactions

Ahead of The Open, Rory McIlroy has said he doesn't know why he has been overlooked for a knighthood.

The Northern Ireland star was omitted from the New Years Honours list at the turn of the year and was also absent from the King's Birthday Honours list, which was released last month, too -- despite becoming only the fourth man to win the Masters back-to-back when he triumphed at Augusta National in April.

When asked about the matter -- and why it had not yet happened -- at Royal Birkdale, McIlroy said: "If that honour would be bestowed on me one day, that would be amazing, but I have no idea."

Rory McIlroy appeared unfazed when asked he has not yet been given a knighthood. Warren Little/Getty Images

Asked if he had sought any answers as to why he has twice been passed over for a knighthood, the 37-year-old said: "I haven't enquired, no."

An official nomination was submitted for the New Year's Honours List after his career grand slam but after the omission of his name a report emerged claiming McIlroy had been involved in an investment scheme that was subject to an HMRC probe in 2015.

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There was no suggestion the golfer acted improperly but concern around tax affairs was reportedly a factor in David Beckham's lengthy wait for a knighthood until last summer.

McIlroy will be seeking to win his second Open championship at Royal Birkdale.

Information from PA contributed to this report.