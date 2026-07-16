The Open 2026 LIVE: First round updates, leaderboard as Scheffler starts well, Rose struggles

Open Extended Reactions

The oldest golf tournament in the world is back for its 154th edition, and you can follow all the action live right here, with ESPN.

This year, The Open heads to Royal Birkdale in Southport, where a course that has spent the last few weeks being burnt to a crisp promises some seriously dramatic links golf.

- How to watch The Open in the UK: TV channel, schedule, tee times, prize money

- 2026 Open Championship: All of the news and analysis from Royal Birkdale

- The Open Leaderboard -- ESPN

After Rory McIlroy added a second Green Jacket to his collection at The Masters back in April, he is looking to double his collection of Claret Jugs, having claimed his first at Royal Liverpool back in 2014.

But he's going to have his work cut out for him if he's going to do so. Standing in his way is the defending Champion Golfer of the Year Scottie Scheffler.

Despite failing to make the cut at a professional golf tournament for the first time in nearly four years at the Scottish Open last week, the American is expected to be there or thereabouts again this year.

Much is also expected of hometown hero Tommy Fleetwood. The Southport native has never won a major before but this weekend arguably offers him his best ever chance, with a detailed understanding of the course and the support of the home fans on his side.

The course itself could also prove an advantage for Matt Fitzpatrick, who was the highest-ranked Brit last year and whose game -- which prioritises control and precision over raw power -- suits links golf perfectly.

The likes of Justin Rose and Jon Rahm are also set to challenge.