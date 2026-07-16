Argentine golfer Mateo Pulcini does Enzo Fernández celebration at The Open, a day after World Cup goal

Buenos Aires goes wild as Enzo Fernandez levels it for Argentina (0:52)

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Argentina's Mateo Pulcini laughed off the jibes and then celebrated like Enzo Fernández after finishing his first round at the Open with a 40-foot birdie putt.

The only Argentine in the field at Royal Birkdale received a few light-hearted boos before teeing off the morning after his country beat England in the World Cup semifinals.

Pulcini took the ribbing in the spirit it was intended but turned the joke back on the crowd when he rolled in from distance at the 18th to sign for a five-over-par 75 with a birdie.

The 25-year-old amateur, who was making his Open debut, cupped both hands to his ears as Argentina midfielder Fernández did after netting his late equaliser against England in their 2-1 win in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Pulcini said he "didn't miss a single second" of the game and the Fernández celebration instantly came to mind when he saw his ball drop into the hole.

He said: "I didn't want to do anything to make fun of the match that you guys lost because the tournament here has been unbelievable.

Argentina's Mateo Pulcini recreated Enzo Fernández's celebration after a put on the 18th. GettyImages

"That celebration came from a 40-foot putt. I was pretty excited, and that came to my mind, and I did it.

"I was expecting a few boos on the first tee, and they came, some of them, but there were almost none.

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"I love it. I really don't mind. It's part of the fun.

"People were being great. The fans are spectacular. They were cheering for me as well.

"The score wasn't good at all, I wasn't having a good day, but this on 18 made it a little bit better."