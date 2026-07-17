The Open Championship highlights: Best sights, sounds and shots from Friday

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Open Championship continues Friday at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Jackson Suber tops the leaderboards heading into Friday at 5 under, one shot ahead of Daniel Brown and Sungjae Im. He'll face stiff competition from Bryson DeChambeau (3 under) and Scottie Scheffler (2 under) who are both within striking distance. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy (2 over) looks to recover after a poor showing Thursday.

Who will be atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend? Here are the best moments from Friday at The Open.

Full leaderboard