The Open 2026 LIVE: Second round updates, leaderboard as Rory McIlroy looks to bounce back

Open Extended Reactions

Rory McIlroy is looking to overturn a seven-shot deficit to the leader. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It's day two at The Open, and as Rory McIlroy looks to recover from a difficult first round, you can follow all the action live right here, with ESPN.

The 2014 Champion Golfer of the Year ended up with six bogeys and found himself seven shots off the lead on a day when his putting game was severely lacking.

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At the other end, there was a surprise name at the top of the leaderboard as American Jackson Suber, who was making his Open debut, had the day of his career so far as he carded a five-under 65 thanks to a tremendous back nine in which he eagled the 17th.

Bryson DeChambeau also impressed after a difficult year in which he has failed to make the cut at any of the three other majors, finishing with a three-under 67.

His compatriot Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, had a decent day, finishing one shot back from DeChambeau. But, after racking up four birdies from the opening six holes, Scheffler may have expected more -- he bogeyed two holes after that and made par on the rest.

Southport native Tommy Fleetwood initially looked as though he may have been struggling under the pressure but eventually pulled it back to finish with a respectable one-under 69 in difficult conditions.

Much was expected of Matt Fitzpatrick, who was the highest-placed Brit at last year's Open and is coming off the back of a brilliant last 18 months. However, his usually stellar iron play really let him down on Thursday.

The Englishman looked visibly frustrated throughout and finished with a two-over 72.