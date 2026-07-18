The Open Championship highlights: Best sights, sounds and shots from Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

The third round of the 154th Open Championship gets underway early Saturday morning.

Lucas Herbert starts Saturday in the lead after tying the record low score for a round at a major with 62, alongside Sam Burns. Bryson DeChambeau was just one stroke behind Herbert, but a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie knocked him three shots back.

Herbert and Jackson Suber are in the final group and tee off at 10:50 ET.

Who will be on top heading into Sunday? Here are the best moments from Saturday at The Open.

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