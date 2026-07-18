          The Open Championship highlights: Best sights, sounds and shots from Saturday

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          Lucas Herbert 'really proud' of equaling major record (0:30)

          • ESPN staffJul 18, 2026, 12:11 PM

          The third round of the 154th Open Championship gets underway early Saturday morning.

          Lucas Herbert starts Saturday in the lead after tying the record low score for a round at a major with 62, alongside Sam Burns. Bryson DeChambeau was just one stroke behind Herbert, but a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie knocked him three shots back.

          Herbert and Jackson Suber are in the final group and tee off at 10:50 ET.

          Who will be on top heading into Sunday? Here are the best moments from Saturday at The Open.

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