The Open: Justin Rose among big names to miss cut on dramatic day at Royal Birkdale

Open Extended Reactions

Justin Rose was among the headline names to miss the cut on a dramatic day at the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale.

The Ryder Cup veteran, who shot to prominence when he finished fourth at the Merseyside links as a 17-year-old amateur in 1998, failed to make the weekend despite shooting a battling second-round 68 on Friday.

Rose had begun the week among the favourites but left himself too much to do after carding a five-over-par 75 in his opening round, finishing two shots outside the cut on three over.

Now 45, it may have been Rose's final appearance in an Open at Birkdale.

"I fought as hard as I possibly could," he said. "I think the overriding emotion is disappointment because I want it all.

"I want to play two more rounds. Not just that, I want to be in contention, I want to win the tournament.

"The course is fantastic, the weather is incredible and the crowd are a sensation out there. Not being able to enjoy two more rounds is a feeling of disappointment."

Justin Rose expressed his disappointment after missing the cut at Royal Birkdale. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Also heading home are this season's US PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai and 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Wolverhampton's Rai, the surprise champion at Aronimink in May, finished two over after a second successive 71 and Fitzpatrick went out after shooting 72 to finish four over.

Another of this season's major winners, Wyndham Clark, the US Open champion, ended three over after a round of 70 that included a birdie-birdie-eagle finish.

Jordan Spieth, the last Open winner at Birkdale in 2017, endured a torrid time on the greens and ended up 10 over after a 77. Other recent Open champions to depart included Cameron Smith and Brian Harman.

Friday's play was overshadowed by Bryson DeChambeau being controversially handed a two-shot penalty after shooting a 66 which had catapulted him into second place.

The two-time major champion was adjudged to have improved his stance as he attempted to escape from the rough earlier in his round.

DeChambeau's penalty was not the only incident of the day as Jon Rahm, who shot a 67 to get to four under, was given an official warning for throwing a club after his tee shot on the 15th hole under The Open's serious misconduct policy.

DeChambeau dropped to three behind leader Lucas Herbert, whose brilliance in equalling the lowest round in a major with a 62 was, incredibly matched about 20 minutes later by American Sam Burns.

Australian Herbert led by two from first-round leader Jackson Suber (69), Cameron Young (67) and Ryan Gerard (67).

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While Masters champion Rory McIlroy could not reproduce similar scoring, he did, at least, ensure he made the weekend after starting the day two over.

Four birdies and one bogey saw him sign for a 67 and move comfortably within the cut line.

"I think the main objective was to be here for the weekend, which I am," said the Northern Irishman.

"If I can get off to a decent start tomorrow, be four or five under for the tournament, I'll be right in it."

Elsewhere, Tommy Fleetwood who said he believes he has given himself a good chance of winning his home Open at Royal Birkdale.

The Southport native is four shots off the lead on four under at the halfway stage after following up his first-round 69 with a 67.

Fleetwood said: "If I play well, I know I'm going to be closing in.

"Things are still in the leader's control, of course they are, but if I can just play my game I'll not be that far away."

Fleetwood is taking inspiration from his home crowd, who have given him a great reception throughout the week.

He said: "They're unbelievable, they really are. They've been an absolute pleasure to play in front of for these two days.

"I love that I played some good golf there and gave them something to cheer about. They make a big difference to me."