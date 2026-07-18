The Open 2026 LIVE: Third round updates as Rory McIlroy looks to overturn eight-shot lead

Open Extended Reactions

It's day three at The Open, and as Rory McIlroy forms part of the chasing pack, you can follow all the action throughout the day live right here, with ESPN.

The 2014 Champion Golfer of the Year improved on a disappointing Thursday to end the second round at one under par, seven shots back from Lucas Herbert.

Herbert raced into the lead thanks to a historic day of golf, which saw him become just the fifth man ever to card 62 at a major. The Australian even had the chance to break the record and finish on 61 but missed a par putt from five feet at the 18th, much to the disappointment of those at Royal Birkdale.

The mood was lifted barely 20 minutes later when, remarkably, Sam Burns also finished on 62 thanks to birdies at his last three holes, his last coming directly from a greenside pot bunker.

The evening saw controversy in Southport as Bryson DeChambeau finished one shot off the lead at seven under par, only to receive a two-shot penalty for "improving the area of his intended swing" in the tall grass at the fifth hole.

He was not the only golfer to finish disappointed. Matt Fitzpatrick, who was among the favourites going into Thursday, could not recover from a poor first round and missed the cut.

He joins other big names like Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Aaron Rai, Wyndham Clark and Jason Day as the surprise names not to make it to the weekend.