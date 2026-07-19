The Open 2026 LIVE: Final round updates as Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young make early moves

Open Extended Reactions

It's the final day at The Open, and we're hours away from finding out who will be crowned the Champion Golfer of the Year for 2026. Follow all the live updates from Royal Birkdale right here, with ESPN.

It's finely poised at the top of the leaderboard going into Sunday, with Sam Burns holding a two-shot lead and a whole host of names waiting for him to slip up.

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Ryan Fox is one of the names who is two shots back, after he became just the seventh man in major history to finish a round with 62 -- just a day after Burns and Lucas Herbert managed the exact same feat.

Also on eight under is Si Woo Kim, with the South Korean having flown under the radar slightly. He picked up four birdies to card a three-under 67 on Saturday and put himself in a position to challenge the likes of Burns.

One shot back from them lie Herbert and Ryan Gerard, while Ludvig Åberg, Jackson Suber and Bryson DeChambeau sit on six under.

DeChambeau's score would be in a much better spot had he not been hit with a two-shot penalty for "inadvertently improving his lie" on Friday. He faced heavy criticism on Saturday from Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who accused him of being "performative" and of holding the tournament "hostage" after he disputed the penalty late on Friday night.

McIlroy himself comes into Sunday at two under having had a difficult weekend. He has struggled with his putting since Thursday.