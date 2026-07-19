Robert MacIntyre gets code-of-conduct warning for slamming driver

Open Extended Reactions

SOUTHPORT, England -- Scotland's Robert MacIntyre was given a code-of-conduct warning by The R&A for slamming his driver into the ground in anger on the 16th tee box in the final round of The Open on Sunday.

After his round, MacIntyre wasn't taken aback about being disciplined for his on-course behavior.

"I expect to get a few of them in my career," he said. "Yeah, I run hot. So be it."

It was the fourth conduct warning in the majors this season.

MacIntyre was hoping to climb into contention for his first major championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. Instead, he posted a 1-over 71 for the second straight round. He was tied for 29th with a 72-hole total of 2-under 278.

McIntyre took out his frustration after his tee shot on the 16th flew into the native area on the right.

"Yeah, I'm going to do it for the rest of my career," said MacIntyre, who made a bogey 5 on the hole. "I try and toe the line, but when you feel you're playing a golf course that you can hit it pretty much anywhere and there's no real punishment, and then you do hit one slightly off-line and you get the biggest punishment you can possibly get, it's just a sore one.

"Again, I'm going to react aggressively at times. Part of my DNA."

Spain's Jon Rahm was given a code-of-conduct warning in Friday's second round for throwing his club after a bad tee shot on the par-3 15th hole.

The governing bodies of the four majors have tried to clean up golfers' on-course behavior this year. LIV Golf League star Joaquín Niemann was given a two-stroke penalty by the United States Golf Association for throwing a club on the sixth hole of the first round in last month's U.S. Open.

Still, MacIntyre doesn't seem too concerned that the majors are policing poor behavior more.

"To be honest, I couldn't care less," MacIntyre said. "If I got a two-shot penalty, it's my fault. A warning, it's my fault. I don't really worry about it."