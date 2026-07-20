LIV sued by tech company over unpaid invoices, lost revenue

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A Canadian-based technology company that supplied LIV Golf's "Any Shot, Any Time" features during its broadcasts has sued the league for more than $1 million for outstanding unpaid invoices and lost revenue.

Mobii Systems Group Ltd. filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Miami on Friday.

The lawsuit alleges that LIV Golf failed to pay its licensing fee of $820,600.00 and $104,500 in usage fees this season. Mobii Systems is seeking additional damages of $209,531 in lost revenue for the remaining six events in 2026 after it says LIV Golf breached its two-year contract, which was set to expire Dec. 31.

The lawsuit said the league paid all of its invoices for the product in 2025.

Mobii's lawyers served LIV Golf with a notice of demand for payment May 8, according to the complaint. The league had until May 15 to pay the outstanding invoices.

In a May 25 email, Nick Connor, LIV Golf's senior vice president of technology, notified Mobii that the league wouldn't continue using its technology at its tournament in South Korea on May 28-31 or its remaining five events this year as it evaluated its "business model, our partnerships and our cost structure."

"We recognize that delays in payment have caused strain in our relationship, and we understand this is a frustrating time," Connor wrote. "While we understand your frustration, our view is that litigating outstanding invoices will not be a productive use of either of our time and resources.

"Please know that this decision is not reflective of the quality of work or services provided, and we are truly grateful for your partnership over the last several years."

Mobii served LIV Golf with a notice of termination of agreement the same day.

"Because LIV Golf repudiated the Agreement and terminated Mobii's ability to perform under the Agreement, Mobii will not receive the revenue it was contractually entitled to receive from the remaining six events in LIV Golf's schedule, all of which will take place during the Agreement's term," the lawsuit said.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund invested more than $5 billion into LIV Golf before announcing April 30 that it would no longer fund the breakaway circuit.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil is attempting to raise $300 million to keep the venture going beyond this season.

LIV Golf's next tournament is scheduled to tee off Thursday at JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England.