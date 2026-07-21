Notah Begay wins Payne Stewart Award for character, sportsmanship

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Notah Begay III has been chosen to receive the Payne Stewart Award, an honor that dates to 2000 and has become one of the highest awards for a PGA Tour member. It honors character, sportsmanship and charity commitments.

Along with his four PGA Tour victories and being the only full-blooded Native American on the tour, Bay founded the NB3 Foundation, which emphasizes health and wellness challenges facing Native American youth and their communities.

"Notah Begay III has always used his platform to make a meaningful and lasting impact, particularly within his Native American communities, and that ongoing work no doubt reflects the values of character, compassion and leadership that define the Payne Stewart Award," PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said.

A surprise of a lifetime 🥹



Notah Begay III is this year's recipient of the Payne Stewart Award presented by @SouthernCompany, honoring his character, sportsmanship and commitment to charitable giving. pic.twitter.com/I5FTPwfzqa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 20, 2026

Begay will be honored on Aug. 25 in Atlanta during the Tour Championship. The award was created after the death of Payne Stewart in a plane crash in October 1999, the year he won the U.S. Open.

"Payne Stewart represented the very best of our game, not only in how he competed, but in how he lived his life and gave back to others," Begay said. "To be associated with his legacy is truly special. Golf has given me a platform to serve, and I've always believed it's our responsibility to use that platform to uplift others, especially the next generation."