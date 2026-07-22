3M Open 2026: How to watch, PGA schedule on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Kurt Kitayama shot a final-round 65 to hold off Sam Stevens by one stroke and capture the 2025 3M Open. Kitayama will lead the PGA Tour field back to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, this week to defend his crown.

Kitayama, 33, will seek his first win of 2026 and third since joining the tour in 2022. The Chico, California, native also won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2023. Kitayama will try to outpace world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and a host of others as $8.8 million will be on the line, including $1.584 million for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the 3M Open?

It runs from Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

Thursday

7:45 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

Friday

7:45 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

Saturday

7:15 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

Sunday

7:15 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Scottie Scheffler

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

▪︎ Tom Kim

▪︎ Maverick McNealy

▪︎ Sam Stevens

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.