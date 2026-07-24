'Nice to be home': Ryan Fox arrives back in New Zealand

Open Extended Reactions

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Ryan Fox arrived back in New Zealand on Friday after carrying the Open Championship winner's claret jug from one side of the world to the other, hankering for some sleep and a gourmet pie.

Fox was embraced at the Auckland airport by his father, former All Blacks rugby player Grant Fox, as he arrived with his wife, Anneke, and two children. Fox birdied the final hole at Royal Birkdale on Sunday for his first major win.

"It's good to be back," he said.

A few hours later, the media found the 39-year-old Fox at his local bakery, enjoying his favorite steak, bacon, jam and cheese pie. He hopes in coming days to be able to show off his trophy to New Zealand and to get in some fishing and maybe a round of golf.

But first, sleep. Fox has had a hectic schedule of travel and interviews since his win.

Ryan Fox arrived back in New Zealand on Friday after winning the Open championship, hankering for some sleep and a gourmet pie. Kate McShane/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

"I had a glass of wine, took a couple of sleeping pills and had more sleep last night than I've had the last four nights. It's nice," Fox said. "I'm sure jet lag's going to get me and I feel like I'm going to be pulled in every direction possible over the next 10 days or so we're home. It's definitely nice to be home.

"I've got the golf clubs. We'll see how it goes over the next couple of days. I'd like to catch up and play with some mates. I've had a look at the forecast and it doesn't look real good over the next little while. I don't want to play golf in the rain if I have to. But I'd like to get out on the course."

Fox hopes to be able to thank New Zealanders and others for their support.

"The support's been unbelievable, to be honest; I can't thank people enough," he said.

Two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas "reached out and said, remember all the little things because they're great to draw back on when you really need it."

"Having someone who has gone through that -- winning a major, accomplishing some dreams and then going through some down times as well," Fox added. "I can imagine being able to draw on that is really important and a good nugget of advice."