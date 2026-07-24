Jenny Shin leads the Women's Scottish Open after two rounds

Open Extended Reactions

TROON, Scotland -- South Korea's Jenny Shin led the Women's Scottish Open by five strokes after two rounds at Dundonald Links on Friday.

Shin started the second round with a bogey and shrugged it off with six birdies, including on her final hole, for a 5-under 67. She's at 11-under overall.

Shin was co-leader with American Lauren Coughlin on 6-under after day one of the tournament co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour. But Coughlin, who won the Aramco Championship in April and the Scottish Open in 2024, hit 2-over on Friday and dropped to 4-under and a tie for fourth with Japan's Erika Hara.

The closest to Shin was German golfer Esther Henseleit, who carded 4-under 68 with two birdies and an eagle.

South Korea's A Lim Kim remained at 5-under and in third place after an even par round with two birdies and two bogeys.

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist shot 7-over to drop from a tie for fifth to just above the cut line on 5-over.