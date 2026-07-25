Shin closes in on 1st LPGA win in over 10 years at Scottish Open

Open Extended Reactions

TROON, Scotland -- South Korean golfer Jenny Shin maintained her five-shot lead at the Women's Scottish Open after round three on Saturday.

Shin carded a 1-under 71 after two birdies and a bogey just after the turn.

She's chasing her first LPGA Tour win since the Texas Shootout more than 10 years ago.

Shin was at 12 under on the Dundonald Links, five ahead of Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand. Anannarukarn hit a bogey-free 69 to climb from fourth place to second.

Japan's Erika Hara (71) and Germany's Esther Henseleit (73) were a further two shots back at 5 under.

A Lim Kim was alone in fifth at 3 under after her 2-over 74.