Koivun wins 3M Open in third pro start, holding off Scheffler

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BLAINE, Minn. -- Jackson Koivun won the 3M Open by three strokes Sunday in only his third start as a professional, holding off Scottie Scheffler with a closing 5-under 66 for a tournament-record 25-under 259 total.

Koivun played a safe and steady game on a 97-degree afternoon at the TPC Twin Cities, going bogey-free for the second straight day after a 61 on Saturday gave him a three-shot cushion.

The 21-year-old player who led Auburn to the NCAA championship last month confidently fended off the world's top-ranked player in Scheffler, who surged into contention with a 63 while playing five groups ahead.

Jackson Koivun, who won the 3M Open Sunday in his third professional start, is the fourth rookie to win on the PGA Tour this season. David Berding/Getty Images

Scheffler had his fourth runner-up finish this season. His lone win this year came in his first start at the American Express in California.

Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman, Chandler Phillips and Denny McCarthy tied for third at 20 under.

Koivun, who became the fourth rookie winner this season, missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Illinois and tied for 10th at the ISCO Championship in Kentucky earlier this month. He made 10 starts as an amateur on tour events.

Earning $1,584,000 for his win in Minnesota, Koivun also jumped 124 spots in the FedEx Cup standings into 70th, the last place above the cut for the playoffs with two regular-season events remaining on the schedule.

Lee Hodges held the previous 3M Open record, finishing at 24-under 260 in 2023.