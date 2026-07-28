Where to watch the 2026 Rocket Classic: PGA schedule, more

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Jackson Koivun won last week in only his third career start on the PGA Tour. This week, the 21-year-old looks to capture his second career victory as the tour heads to Detroit for the Rocket Classic.

A newly renovated Detroit Golf Club will play host as defending event champion Aldrich Potgieter and two-time winner Cam Davis (2021 and 2024) are also set to tee off. Potgieter looks to become the first player in tournament history to win in consecutive years after defeating Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk in a playoff in 2025.

A total purse of $10 million will be up for grabs, including $1.8 million for the winner.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Rocket Classic?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

Thursday

6:45 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

Friday

6:45 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

Saturday

6:45 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

Sunday

6:45 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Cameron Young

▪︎ Russell Henley

▪︎ Chris Gotterup

▪︎ Wyndham Clark

▪︎ J.J. Spaun

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.