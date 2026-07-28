Sompo to sponsor new PGA Tour tournament

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Global insurance and financial services company Sompo has reached a multiyear deal to sponsor a new tournament on the PGA Tour's Championship Series starting in 2028, the tour announced Tuesday.

Next season, Sompo will take over sponsorship of a full-field event at Silverado Resort's North Course in Napa, California, from July 29-Aug. 1, 2027.

Sompo's sponsorship will transition to a new Championship Series event that will relocate to a different market with a yet-to-be-announced date in 2028.

Sompo's new sponsorship agreement comes a day after the PGA Tour announced that the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, would be a part of the Championship Series in 2028.

"Just a few weeks after we announced our new competitive model, we are delighted to welcome Sompo as the first new sponsor supporting the PGA Tour Championship Series that will launch in 2028," PGA Tour chief commercial officer Dhruv Prasad said in a statement. "We look forward to debuting this partnership in Napa in 2027 and are excited to announce its future home in a new market for the PGA Tour in the coming months."

The Championship Series will feature the tour's best players competing in approximately 23-24 events, including the Players, four majors, playoff events and either the Presidents Cup or Ryder Cup each season from February through August.

The tour's new model will also include the Challenger Series, which will run concurrently during the season. The Challenger Series will be the primary pathway to the Championship Series, with golfers competing to advance to the top track, including in-season elevation with two victories.