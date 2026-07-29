Padraig Harrington to be Europe vice-captain as home Ryder Cup

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Padraig Harrington has been named a vice-captain of Europe's team for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Harrington joins Edoardo and Francesco Molinari in Luke Donald's team for the tournament, which will be played at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, in September 2027.

Three-time major winner Harrington was part of the Europe team on the only previous occasion the Ryder Cup has been played in his home country back in 2006.

"It's something I didn't expect," Harrington said. "I honestly didn't think I'd ever wear the European Ryder Cup logo again. So I'm very happy to be part of it.

"The Ryder Cup has been a special part of my life. Representing Europe has always been one of the highlights of my golfing career, and to be able to do it again in this situation, especially in Ireland, is special."

Harrington has represented Europe six times as a player, helping Europe to victory in 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2010. He has served as vice-captain three times and was captain for the 2021 Ryder Cup, when Donald served as a vice-captain.

"He brings a wealth of experience, and I do love the fact that there's a connection," Donald said. "He understands the Irish crowds and all that goes with having a Ryder Cup in Ireland. I think it's going to be very special for him."

Team Europe is seeking a third consecutive Ryder Cup title following wins in 2023 and 2025.

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.