PGA Tour bans Trey Mullinax 6 months for doping violation

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Trey Mullinax has received a six-month suspension for violating the PGA Tour's anti-doping policy after testing positive for a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Mullinax said in a statement provided Wednesday by the PGA Tour he used a medication to treat a condition he was diagnosed with while in college without seeking approval under the policy.

"My lack of knowledge is not an excuse," Mullinax said. "It was my responsibility to know the rules before taking any medication and I failed to do so. I want to be absolutely clear: I have never taken any substance with the intention of gaining a competitive advantage. Anyone who knows me knows how much I respect this game and the values it represents."

He is believed to be the ninth player suspended since the PGA Tour began drug testing in 2008, and the first since Byeong Hun An in October 2023. An used a cough syrup sold over the counter in South Korea that contained a banned substance.

The tour did not provide circumstances of the positive test.

Mullinax, who finished 150th in the FedEx Cup last year and had conditional status for 2026, has played only three times in the spring, one a Korn Ferry Tour event. His last appearance was April 27 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

He is eligible to return Jan. 16, a week before the 2027 season begins.