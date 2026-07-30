LPGA's Charley Hull brushes off criticism of caddie prank

Open Extended Reactions

Charley Hull has a message to anyone criticizing her for a wild prank she pulled on her caddie earlier this week: loosen up.

Hull, the popular English golfer ranked seventh in the world, drew headlines when she pranked caddie Adam Woodward by buying him a fake scratch ticket worth £100,000 ($134,000).

Hull posted video of a jubilant Woodward reacting to what he believed was a major jackpot, then came clean later in the clip by showing a picture of a less-enthused Woodward with the caption: "After Charley fessed up."

Sorry Adam, looks like you're still on the bag this week! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ERkt3srkF6 — Charley Hull (@CharleyHul11) July 28, 2026

Hull's actions drew widespread criticism on social media, with many believing the prank was cruel and tasteless.

Hull, speaking after the opening round of the Women's British Open on Thursday, disagreed.

"He thought it was funny after," Hull said after shooting a 2-under 69 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in her home country. "He's not uptight. Like, it's a joke. If people don't like it, they can lump it, do you know what I mean?

"I mean, like I felt bad for Adsy, but at the end of the day, I just got to have a good week, and at the end of the week, I'll buy him 100 scratch cards."

Hull added that she has tuned out social media in the wake of posting the video -- not because of any backlash, but so she can concentrate on playing well in a major championship she has never won.

"I don't really have my social media on my phone on tournament weeks," she said. "So, I delete it, and when I go home, I'll add it again. I don't really like people seeing me and tagging me and stuff. I like to keep in the present moment.

"But, yeah, I think people need to lighten up if they're taking that too seriously because it was pretty funny."