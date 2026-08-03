Who's on the FedEx Cup bubble -- and how can each make the top 70?

Open Extended Reactions

The Wyndham Championship, the final tournament of the PGA Tour regular season, tees off Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Once again, there figures to be drama as rookie sensation Jackson Koivun will attempt to stay in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings, which would earn him a spot in next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee.

The top 70 golfers in the standings after the Wyndham Championship will advance to the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs. After that, the top 50 golfers in the standings will play in the BMW Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis on Aug. 20-23.

The top 30 golfers in the standings after the BMW Championship will qualify for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta on Aug. 27-30.

Last season, Chris Kirk moved into the top 70 after the Wyndham Championship, while Byeong Hun An fell out.

Aldrich Potgieter, Ricky Castillo, Matti Schmid, Jordan Smith, Steven Fisk and Koivun are currently ranked Nos. 65-70 in the season rankings.

Mac Meissner is 71st in the FedEx Cup standings. He'll have to finish solo 44th or better in the Wyndham Championship to move up a spot, according to projections provided to ESPN by the PGA Tour.

Meissner was the runner-up in last season's Wyndham Championship, the best finish of his career.

Here's a look at some of the notable golfers who have work to do to this week to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs:

Aldrich Potgieter (65th)

Potgieter, from South Africa, leads the PGA Tour in driving distance with a 330.4-yard average. However, the rest of his game has been a mess this season -- he ranks 121st in strokes gained: approach (-.184), 150th around the green (-.381) and 104th in putting (-.107).

Potgieter still seems to be in decent shape to make the playoffs, but his chances are more precarious after he missed the cut in four of his past five starts.

Jackson Koivun (70th)

It's remarkable that Koivun, 21, enters the last tournament of the regular season as the "bubble boy."

The former Auburn star will be making only his fifth start on tour as a pro. He won the 3M Open in his third start at the 3M Open on July 26. He has quickly climbed to 70th in the FedEx Cup standings and the Official World Golf Ranking.

"I mean, being 70 is great," Koivun said before tying for 31st in the Rocket Classic in Detroit. "It's a good and bad spot, but it gives me an opportunity to go earn making the playoffs. Just to have that opportunity to even have a chance at that is just so awesome. Not really changing my game plan."

As an amateur last season, Koivun tied for fifth at 14 under in the Wyndham Championship, eight strokes behind winner Cameron Young, equaling Luke Clanton for the best finish by an amateur in the tournament.

Former Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley has made it to every FedEx Cup Playoffs since joining the tour in 2011. Carl Recine/Getty Images

It has been an up-and-down season for Bradley, an eight-time winner on tour. He doesn't have a top-10 finish in 19 starts, but he tied for 21st in the Masters and finished in the top 20 in four signature events.

A tie for 15th in the Rocket Classic moved him up four spots heading into the regular-season finale.

Bradley has never missed the FedEx Cup playoffs since joining the tour in 2011. He'll have to finish in a two-way tie for 38th or better in the Wyndham Championship for that streak to continue.

Last season, Keefer became the first golfer since Scottie Scheffler to win both the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards. He finished first in the seasonlong points race to earn his PGA Tour card.

Keefer's rookie season on the PGA Tour has been up and down, as expected. He tied for third in the Houston Open and for ninth in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. After a so-so stretch, the former Baylor star seemed to turn the corner by tying for third in the Genesis Scottish Open.

But he hasn't finished better than a tie for 59th in his past three starts, including a missed cut in the 3M Open, which is why he'll have to perform well this week to make the playoffs.

Keefer, 25, needs to finish in 15th place or better to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Day hurt his back in the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in June. He played in two more events, tying for 55th in the Travelers Championship and missing the cut in The Open.

Then the former world No. 1 golfer pulled out of the fields in the 3M Open and Rocket Classic the past two weeks, citing the lingering back injury.

Day, 38, is still listed in the field for the Wyndham Championship. He'll have to finish in a two-way tie for 12th or better to climb into the top 70, per the PGA Tour projections.

Day qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs in 19 consecutive seasons, the longest active streak on tour.

His 2026 season started with a bang when he was runner-up in the American Express and later tied for sixth in the Texas Children's Houston Open. But after tying for 12th in the Masters, Day hasn't had a finish better than a tie for 38th.

Former LIV Golf League captain Brooks Koepka withdrew from last week's Rocket Classic and has been struggling with a hand injury. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

After withdrawing from last week's Rocket Classic for undisclosed reasons, Koepka is going to need to do something special at Sedgefield Country Club to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs in his first season back on the PGA Tour.

In fact, the former LIV Golf League captain is going to have to finish solo fourth or better to make the playoffs. That's a tall order considering Koepka hasn't had a top-five finish all season. His only top-10 finish was a tie for ninth in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches on March 1.

The five-time major championship winner has been battling a left hand injury for several weeks. It forced him to withdraw from the RBC Canadian Open in mid-June. He missed the cut in the U.S. Open and Scottish Open before tying for 28th in The Open.

As part of Koepka's agreement to return to the PGA Tour, he won't be allowed to accept sponsor's exemptions into signature events next season. He needs to finish in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings to qualify for the lucrative tournaments in 2027, which means he'll probably need a couple of starts in the playoffs for that to happen.

This season has been a grind for Finau, who hasn't won since picking up his sixth PGA Tour victory in the Mexico Open more than three years ago.

He showed signs this season, finishing 18th in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and tying for sixth in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Otherwise, it has been a disappointing campaign. It has only gotten worse lately, as Finau hasn't finished better than 40th in his past five starts.

Finau ranks 108th or worse in strokes gained: total (-.165), off the tee (-.094), approach (-.172) and putting (.154). Nothing has gone right for the 36-year-old this year.

He'll have to finish in a two-way tie for third in the Wyndham Championship to keep his season going. Finau has never missed the FedEx Cup playoffs since joining the PGA Tour in 2014.

"At the end of the day, no matter where you are, if you play good golf, you're going to run through the FedEx Cup playoffs," Finau said last week. "That's been my experience. You can't be too focused on where you are, but I do like knowing, though. I do like knowing where I'm at, especially in the situation that I'm in."