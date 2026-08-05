LIV Golf secures funding to keep league alive, CEO Scott O'Neil says

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LIV Golf has secured funding from an outside investor that will keep the circuit alive beyond this season, according to league CEO Scott O'Neil.

O'Neil made the announcement Wednesday at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the site of this week's tournament, which tees off Thursday.

O'Neil didn't identify the investor or how much money will be injected into the league. LIV Golf said it hopes to finalize terms in the coming weeks and close the transaction in September.

"LIV Golf has an agreement in place with a lead investor, signed by the investor and approved by the board, to anchor the transaction and play a key role in supporting the path forward for the league's next era, driven by and for the players," O'Neil said in a statement Wednesday. "We're also seeing strong interest from more than a dozen additional parties to potentially serve as minority investors, creating a multi-partner model built for long-term stability and growth."

O'Neil is seeking $250 million to $300 million to keep the league alive after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced April 30 that it would no longer finance the league. The PIF reportedly spent more than $5 billion funding the league the past five seasons.

The new version of the breakaway circuit will make golfers the majority equity holders in LIV Golf, which O'Neil said is a first for a major global sports league.

"[It] gives the League the foundation to keep growing the game worldwide," O'Neil said. "In the meantime, our focus is on delivering a great week for fans and players at Bedminster and finishing the 2026 season strong."

The league plans to play 10 events in 2027, including five team "majors" at international sites such as Australia, South Africa, England, Hong Kong and Mexico. The future schedule will also include five team "signature events" in the United States.

The league said its golfers will be allowed to compete in other global tours. Golfers will also regain their name, image and likeness commercial rights, giving them more control over their brand and partnerships, according to LIV Golf.

Two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau led a players-only meeting at Trump National Golf Club on Tuesday.

LIV Golf didn't say in the statement whether its individual and team championship will be played as scheduled at The Cardinal at Saint John's in Plymouth, Michigan, on Aug. 27-30.

The league's management is taking a disciplined approach to support LIV Golf's long-term sustainability and maintain operations, according to sources.