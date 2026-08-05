Wyndham Championship 2026: Where to watch, PGA schedule, more

Michael Thorbjornsen finishes off Rocket Classic win with long birdie putt on 18 (0:49)

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A total of 147 golfers will assemble this week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, as the PGA Tour gears up for the Wyndham Championship. The majority of the players will have their sights set on finishing inside the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings and thus qualifying for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Cameron Young looks to defend his title after cruising to victory by six strokes in last season's event. Sam Snead is the only golfer to win the Wyndham Championship in consecutive years, doing so in 1954 and 1955.

In addition to a winning haul of 500 FedEx Cup points, $8.5 million will be up for grabs in Greensboro, including $1.53 million for the top finisher.

Here are key facts about the 2026 event:

When is the Wyndham Championship?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub. First-round coverage is also available on Disney+.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern and subject to change

Thursday

6:45 a.m.: First-round coverage begins.

Friday

6:45 a.m.: Second-round coverage begins.

Saturday

7:30 a.m.: Third-round coverage begins.

Sunday

7:30 a.m.: Final-round coverage begins.

Coverage includes main feed, featured holes and featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Cameron Young

▪︎ Aaron Rai

▪︎ Ben Griffin

▪︎ Justin Thomas

▪︎ Hideki Matsuyama

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN golf hub page for the latest news, stats, scores, schedules, rankings and more.